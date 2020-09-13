Lions Linebacker Jamie Collins Ejected After Making Contact With Official

It’s been an eventful afternoon in Detroit Sunday, as Lions linebacker Jamie Collins has been ejected from the game against the Chicago Bears.

Collins was ejected after making contact with an official during the second quarter of the game:

Lions LB Jamie Collins was ejected after making contact with an official with his helmet. pic.twitter.com/yvSAH5lwZ7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2020

Collins appeared to be appealing to the official to call a penalty on Bears running back David Montgomery for lowering his head, and was demonstrating it when the crown of his helmet made contact with the official.

After a consultation, the officiating crew announced that Collins was ejected from the game, and assessed the Lions a 15-yard penalty on the play.