Lamar Jackson Ruled Out for Ravens' Game vs. Bears; Allen Robinson Out for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will take on the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field Sunday, but one of the league's biggest stars won't be on the field, as quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled inactive for the game.

Jackson has been dealing with a non-COVID illness throughout the week, but after returning to practice on Friday he was added back to the team's injury report Saturday because of the ailment.

Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens in the game.

Meanwhile, the Bears will have some serious starpower sidelined as well. Wide receiver Allen Robinson will miss the game, as will defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. Safety Eddie Jackson will also be inactive for Sunday's game, the team said.

Hicks has been dealign with ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Jackson had been listed as questionable with a hamstring issue, and Robinson had been listed as doubtful due to a similar ailment.

Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkerson, listed as questionable with a back issue, will suit up.