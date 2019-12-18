Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson Among Bears Named to Pro Bowl Rosters

A trio of Chicago Bears have been selected to represent the NFC in this season’s Pro Bowl, as linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson, and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson were all named to the squad Tuesday.

The Bears also had three alternates selected for the game, as defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, cornerback Kyle Fuller, and punt returner Tarik Cohen were chosen for the role.

Mack was chosen for his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl, with five forced fumbles and seven and a half sacks in 14 games so far this season. He has 42 combined tackles in those contests this season.

Jackson was named to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season, appearing in all 14 games for the Bears and defending four passes and forcing a fumble in those contests. He has 57 combined tackles, including five tackles for loss this season.

In his first season with the Bears, Patterson has established himself as a dominant threat in the special teams phase of the game, with 799 kick return yards and a touchdown this season. He also has 10 catches for 78 yards in 14 games played.

Kick-off for the 2020 Pro Bowl is set for 2 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.