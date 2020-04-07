Khalil Mack, Devin Hester Among 4 Bears Named to NFL’s 2010’s All-Decade Team

The NFL announced its All-Decade Team on Monday, and four Chicago Bears players were named among the best players of the 2010’s.

Current Bears Khalil Mack and Cordarrelle Patterson were both named to the All-Decade Team, as were legendary kick returner Devin Hester and former defensive end Julius Peppers.

Mack, who was acquired by the Bears prior to the 2018 season, has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons. In two seasons with the Bears, Mack has registered 11 forced fumbles and recovered three more, with 21 sacks and 94 combined tackles to his credit.

Patterson just wrapped up his first season with the Bears after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Vikings, Raiders and Patriots. In 16 games last season, Patterson racked up 825 kickoff return yards and a touchdown for the Bears, the seventh touchdown return of his NFL career.

For Hester, the All-Decade honor was his second, as he was also named to the All-Decade Team for the 2000’s. Hester played in four seasons with the Bears during the 2010’s, with six punt return touchdowns and a kickoff return touchdown during those seasons. He set a career high for kickoff return yardage with the Bears in 2013, with 1,436 return yards to his credit. He also tied a career high in punt return touchdowns in 2010, scoring three times and appearing in all 16 Bears games.

Peppers spent four seasons with the Bears, appearing in 64 total games. Peppers racked up 37.5 sacks with the Bears during his stint with the team, forcing 10 fumbles and recovering seven more after signing a lucrative free agent contract with the club prior to the 2010 season.

The NFL’s All-Decade Team is chosen every 10 years by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.