Khalil Mack, Darnell Mooney Active for Bears vs. Texans Sunday

The Chicago Bears will have a couple of key players on the field Sunday when they take on the Houston Texans, as linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Darnell Mooney will both be active for the game.

Mack, who didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday because of a shoulder injury, had been listed as questionable for the game with the injury, but will suit up and play as the team attempts to snap its six game losing streak.

Mooney missed all three Bears practices this week due to undisclosed personal reasons, but he will play in the game as well.

Tight end JP Holtz, limited all week because of shoulder and knee injuries, was listed as questionable for the game, but will play, the team says.

Cornerback Buster Skrine will be inactive for the game, as will offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers and linebacker James Vaughters.

Skrine had already been ruled out for the game as he remains in the league’s concussion protocol, and Vaughters is out with a knee injury after not practicing all week.

The Texans will be without one of their biggest offensive weapons, as wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss Sunday’s game with an injury. Quarterback Josh McCown, cornerbacks Phillip Gaines and John Reid, offensive linemen Charlie Heck and Hjalte Froholdt and tight end Pharaoh Brown are all listed as inactive for Houston as well.

Kickoff is set for noon, and the game will air on CBS.