Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett Replaced Ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky After Halftime

By Ryan Taylor

Kenny Pickett replaced ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kenny Pickett did to Mitch Trubisky what Trubisky once did to Mike Glennon in 2017. 

Pickett replaced ex-Chicago Bear Trubisky after halftime of Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers-New York Jets game. Trubisky is serving as the bridge quarterback for Pickett's development, even though he had a real shot to become the team's starter. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Trubisky threw 7-for-13 in the pocket for 84 yards and one interception before the Steelers decided to bench the sixth-year veteran. 

Pickett threw an interception immediately upon arriving in the game. 

Local

Justin Fields 1 hour ago

Bears Observations: Justin Fields, Offense Silent in 20-12 Loss Vs. Giants

Roseland 2 hours ago

7-Year-Old Boy Shot in Roseland, Chicago Officials Say

Trubisky played four years with the Bears after ex-general manager, Ryan Pace, drafted him with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft.

After a successful, Pro-Bowl season in 2018, Trubisky's trajectory declined and the Bears refused to sign him back to another stint. The front office drafted Justin Fields after letting Trubisky walk in free agency. 

Is this the end of Trubisky's chances of revitalizing his career as a starter again?

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Mitch TrubiskyChicago BearsKenny Pickett
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us