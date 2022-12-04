Justin Fields

Justin Fields Ties NFL QB Record; 6 Straight Games W/Rushing TD

By Ryan Taylor

Fields ties NFL QB record; 6 straight games w/rushing TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is officially back. 

The Bears' second-year quarterback missed Week 12's game against the New York Jets, but returned with a 56-yard touchdown in his second drive against the Packers. 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

With that touchdown run, he tied Johnny Lujack for the longest quarterback game streak with a rushing touchdown, running for a house call in his sixth-straight game. 

His sixth-straight game with a rushing touchdown also tied Bears' running back Gale Sayers as the last player to accomplish the same feat with 50+ rushing yards in each of those games. 

Local

Chicago Fire Department

At Least 10 Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak at Chicago Church

Chicago Police

Man Lied to Police About Shooting That Injured 3-Year-Old: Prosecutors

Another rushing touchdown next week, and he'll add another NFL record to his résumé.

https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo: Justin Fields had 6 straight games with a rushing touchdown, tied for the longest by any QB since 1950 (Johnny Lujack â 6 straight for the Bears in 1950).

— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Justin FieldsChicago Bears
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us