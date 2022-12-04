Justin Fields Ties NFL QB Record; 6 Straight Games W/Rushing TD

Fields ties NFL QB record; 6 straight games w/rushing TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is officially back.

The Bears' second-year quarterback missed Week 12's game against the New York Jets, but returned with a 56-yard touchdown in his second drive against the Packers.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

With that touchdown run, he tied Johnny Lujack for the longest quarterback game streak with a rushing touchdown, running for a house call in his sixth-straight game.

His sixth-straight game with a rushing touchdown also tied Bears' running back Gale Sayers as the last player to accomplish the same feat with 50+ rushing yards in each of those games.

Another rushing touchdown next week, and he'll add another NFL record to his résumé.