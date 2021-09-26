Justin Fields Sacked 9 Times as Bears Blown Out by Browns

The Chicago Bears game into Sunday hoping that the first day of the Justin Fields era would be a prosperous one, but instead it quickly turned into a nightmare as they were throttled by the Cleveland Browns 26-6.

Baker Mayfield threw for 246 yards and a touchdown, and Kareem Hunt rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The big story of the day was the Cleveland defense, which sacked Fields on nine occasions. Myles Garrett had four and a half sacks in the game, and picked up six quarterback hits in the blowout victory.

Fields was under pressure all day long, and went 6-for-20 for 68 yards in his first career start. The Bears managed just five first downs on the day, and were 1-of-11 on converting third downs in the loss, which dropped them to 1-2 on the season.

The Bears had one net passing yard in the game, and 47 total yards of offense.

The Bears will be back home in Week 4 to play the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field.