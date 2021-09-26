Justin Fields

Justin Fields Sacked 9 Times as Bears Blown Out by Browns

The Chicago Bears game into Sunday hoping that the first day of the Justin Fields era would be a prosperous one, but instead it quickly turned into a nightmare as they were throttled by the Cleveland Browns 26-6.

Baker Mayfield threw for 246 yards and a touchdown, and Kareem Hunt rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The big story of the day was the Cleveland defense, which sacked Fields on nine occasions. Myles Garrett had four and a half sacks in the game, and picked up six quarterback hits in the blowout victory.

Fields was under pressure all day long, and went 6-for-20 for 68 yards in his first career start. The Bears managed just five first downs on the day, and were 1-of-11 on converting third downs in the loss, which dropped them to 1-2 on the season.

Sports

13 mins ago

Bears, Browns Postgame: Matt Nagy's Team Overmatched, Underprepared

60 mins ago

2021 NFL Injuries: Juju, Mack, Brown Exit Early in Week 3

The Bears had one net passing yard in the game, and 47 total yards of offense.

The Bears will be back home in Week 4 to play the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field.

This article tagged under:

Justin FieldsChicago BearsCleveland Browns
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us