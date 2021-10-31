Justin Fields Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping Touchdown vs. 49ers

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has hit some speed bumps during his tenure with the team, but the rookie pulled off an incredible play during Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers that will likely feature prominently in his personal highlight reel for the remainder of his career.

Fields was under center in the fourth quarter of the game when he faced a 4th-and-1 play at the San Francisco 22-yard line. After the snap, Fields tried to roll to the far side of the field, but faced a wall of 49er defenders.

Undeterred, Fields reversed course, heading up the near side of the field and scampering 22 yards for the touchdown, sending shockwaves through Soldier Field.

The play was, without a doubt, extraordinary:

Fields ended the day with 278 all-purpose yards, throwing for a touchdown and rushing for another in one of his best performances as a professional.

Unfortunately for the Bears, it wasn’t enough to snap their brief losing streak, which now stands at three games after a 33-22 loss to the 49ers.