Justin Fields Makes Bears Debut, Completes Pass in Red Zone

WATCH: Justin Fields makes Bears debut, completes pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Well that didn’t take long. On only the fourth play of the game, Justin Fields made his regular season debut for the Bears.

There wasn’t much to it, but Fields did a nice job of scanning across the middle of the field to find an open Marquise Goodwin, then delivering a quick and accurate pass to him for nine yards.

But just as soon as he was in, Fields was back out.

Things fell apart pretty quickly thereafter, too. On a 3rd-and-1 play from the three-yard line, Cole Kmet moved early for a false start. Then the Bears had to burn a timeout, only for Dalton to throw a pick in the endzone coming out of the timeout.

Time will tell if Fields will be limited to more one-off snaps in Week 1, or if he’ll get a full series later in the game.

