Justin Fields Lights Up Dolphins, Twitter in Bears Preseason Debut

There’s been plenty of hype surrounding Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields this summer, and after a bit of a slow start to Saturday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, he began to give fans a glimpse of what he’s capable of at the pro level.

Fields, the 11th overall pick in this spring’s NFL Draft, came into the game after a pair of opening series by starting quarterback Andy Dalton.

While it did take Fields a few drives to get his feet under him, he came alive as the first half came to an end, marching the Bears down the field and getting them a field goal before time expired.

The rookie wasn’t done, however. On back-to-back drives, Fields used his mix of arm strength, athleticism and field vision to move the Bears down the field, and the team scored a pair of touchdowns thanks to their new quarterback.

After a receiver fell down on a route on a second-and-goal play at the Miami 8-yard line, Fields made a quick adjustment, scampering into the end zone for his first preseason touchdown, pulling the Bears to within 13-10.

On the very next drive, Fields picked up a first down with a 21-yard run, and two plays later he executed a perfect bootleg play, with Jesse James hauling in a wide open 30-yard touchdown catch to put the Bears in front.

On the day, Fields was 13-of-19 for 140 yards and a touchdown, and he also picked up 33 rushing yards and a touchdown in his first professional action.

Needless to say, fans and celebrities alike were ecstatic with his performance:

I’m a justin fields fan — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) August 14, 2021

JUSTIN FIELDS GREATEST EVER — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 14, 2021

Justin Fields getting his fair share of ‘QB1’ chants from #Bears fans ahead of this next drive. I might be one of those fans. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 14, 2021

Justin fields making a statement and I love it! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 14, 2021

Justin Fields is your God now. Make peace with him — Start Justin Fields (@startkyIeorton) August 14, 2021

I was thinking to myself, when Justin Fields rolls out of the pocket you know it’s game over.



It would be nice to see a big play from inside the pocket.



Very next play 30 yard TD pass from inside the pocket.



Kid is literally as advertised. — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) August 14, 2021

The Bears will again take the field next Saturday when they welcome the Buffalo Bills to Soldier Field.