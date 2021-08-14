Justin Fields Lights Up Dolphins, Twitter in Bears Preseason Debut

There’s been plenty of hype surrounding Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields this summer, and after a bit of a slow start to Saturday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, he began to give fans a glimpse of what he’s capable of at the pro level.
Fields, the 11th overall pick in this spring’s NFL Draft, came into the game after a pair of opening series by starting quarterback Andy Dalton.
While it did take Fields a few drives to get his feet under him, he came alive as the first half came to an end, marching the Bears down the field and getting them a field goal before time expired.
The rookie wasn’t done, however. On back-to-back drives, Fields used his mix of arm strength, athleticism and field vision to move the Bears down the field, and the team scored a pair of touchdowns thanks to their new quarterback.
After a receiver fell down on a route on a second-and-goal play at the Miami 8-yard line, Fields made a quick adjustment, scampering into the end zone for his first preseason touchdown, pulling the Bears to within 13-10.
On the very next drive, Fields picked up a first down with a 21-yard run, and two plays later he executed a perfect bootleg play, with Jesse James hauling in a wide open 30-yard touchdown catch to put the Bears in front.
On the day, Fields was 13-of-19 for 140 yards and a touchdown, and he also picked up 33 rushing yards and a touchdown in his first professional action.
Needless to say, fans and celebrities alike were ecstatic with his performance:
The Bears will again take the field next Saturday when they welcome the Buffalo Bills to Soldier Field.