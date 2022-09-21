Justin Fields clarifies comments about Bears fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields wants to set the record straight: He never meant to disrespect fans after the Bears lost to the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

“I'd like to address this now to get everything cleared up,” Fields said. “There was a thing I said on Sunday after the game where I said the fans don’t put in work. First off, I was frustrated after the game. No. 1, I didn’t want to talk to you guys. I wasn’t in the mood to come and talk to you guys. So, I should’ve done a better job of explaining what I meant by that. What I meant by that is I'm talking about work regarding the game on Sunday, winning the game.”

Fans got mad at Fields when a quote from his post game press conference was taken out of context and pushed out to the masses.

“I was getting tagged in a bunch of stuff on social media, so the fans definitely let me know, for sure,” Fields said. “Again, I didn’t mean it to come off like that.

“I respect every fan that we have. I'm glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do. It came off like that. Some social media outlets, they quoted my quote and they got a big buzz out of it. So, of course they did a great job doing that. Of course social media is going to do that. But I just wanted to clear that up.”

It’s a new reality for Fields as he learns everything that comes with the spotlight of being the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

“I talked to my dad about it,” Fields said. “As long as I’m going to be in this position there’s going to be stuff like that that pops up, so just knowing that as long as I’m in this profession that it’s never going to go away, so just gotta either be really clear to everything that I say, be really descriptive to what I mean, or really just don’t say anything at all.”

Of course we all want Fields to speak candidly when he addresses the media. We want to learn more about him, and gain insights about his personality. Fields wants to share more of his personality, too, and admitted he’s testing the waters on that front.

“I don't want to be a robot up here,” Fields said. “At the same time I just have to be more descriptive of my words and really just describe what I'm trying to say, rather than, you knowー I mean I could be up here and be like, 'Yes, we're going to do this and that' and just be a robot. But I try to show my personality to the world, try to show my personality to you guys, to show that I am a real person and yes I do make mistakes. But yes, I'm just finding a good balance.”

