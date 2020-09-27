Julio Jones Out for Falcons vs. Bears Due to Hamstring Injury

The Atlanta Falcons will be without their best offensive weapon on Sunday when they take on the Chicago Bears, as wide receiver Julio Jones has officially been listed as inactive for the game.

Jones, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, will not suit up for the Falcons in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, leaving the team without one of their best players as they try to avoid an 0-3 start to the regular season.

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield, safety Ricardo Allen, linebacker Foye Oluokun, tackle Kaleb McGary, defensive end Takk McKinley and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat will also miss the game, as will cornerback AJ Terrell, who was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Saturday by the team.

Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley will not get to face off against his brother on Sunday, as he’s been listed as inactive by the Bears. Cornerback Duke Shelley, left guard Arlington Hambright, nose tackle Daniel McCullers and outside linebacker Trevis Gipson are also inactive for Chicago.

Kickoff is set for noon, and the game will air on Fox.