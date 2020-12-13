JJ Watt Rocks Wife Kealia Watt's Chicago Red Stars Jersey Ahead of Game vs. Bears

Houston Texans star JJ Watt is gearing up to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but his wardrobe had a definite Windy City feel to it, as he wore his wife Kealia Watt’s Chicago Red Stars jersey for the trip to Soldier Field.

JJ Watt posted the photos to his Twitter account Sunday morning ahead of the Texans’ game with the Bears:

The Watts were married earlier this year in the Bahamas. JJ has played in 12 games for the Texans this season, with one interception, two forced fumbles, seven passes defended and five sacks to his credit. He has also registered 43 combined tackles this season.

Kealia Watt, who spent the first six seasons of her NWSL career with Houston, came to Chicago for the 2020 season, and while the team played a limited schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, she still was a bright spot for the squad, scoring a pair of goals in a Sept. 20 game against New Jersey and registering a pair of assists in four appearances.

JJ and the Texans will take the field against the Bears on Sunday at noon, with the game airing on CBS.