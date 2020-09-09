Injury Report: Robert Quinn Misses Bears Practice, Khalil Mack Limited Wednesday

The Chicago Bears are set to take on the Detroit Lions this weekend in the Motor City, but they’re keeping a close eye on the health status of one of their key defensive players.

Robert Quinn, whom the Bears signed to a lucrative free agent contract over the offseason, did not participate in Wednesday’s practice at Halas Hall, as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.

Wednesday’s injury report marked the first time the team had publicly disclosed that Quinn was dealing with the ankle injury. He has missed workouts during training camp for personal reasons, but had previously said he would be ready for the Bears’ season opener.

Several other key Bears players were also limited during workouts Wednesday, including linebacker Khalil Mack, who was limited with a knee issue.

Running back David Montgomery is still working his way back from a groin injury he suffered during training camp, and was limited in Wednesday’s practice. Wide receivers Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and Javon Wims (Achilles tendon) and offensive lineman Jason Spriggs (knee) were also limited during the workout.

Offensive lineman Germain Ifedi was a full participant as he works through a triceps injury.

The Bears will have two more injury reports released this week, with game status determinations being released after Friday’s practice.