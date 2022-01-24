Ian Rapoport: Two More Finalists in Bears Head Coach Search

Report: Dan Quinn, Jim Caldwell new Bears HC finalists originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

More word of second interviews for the Bears is beginning to trickle out, a full two weeks after the team decided to fire Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace.

The #Bears are set to request 2nd interviews with 2 more candidates -- #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn & ex-#Lions coach Jim Caldwell, per me and @MikeGarafolo. #Colts DC Matt Eberflus has his 2nd interview on Wednesday, per @TomPelissero. #Saints DC Dennis Allen is interviewing tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022

To our knowledge, Allen’s interview will mark the end of the first round for George McCaskey and his hiring committee. So far, the Bears have three known finalists for their head coaching vacancy: Eberflus, Quinn and Caldwell. Ryan Poles is the only GM finalist that we know of, but that could change given Morocco Brown and Omar Khan were expected to interview on Monday.

There has not been a ton of movement in this year’s hiring cycle. Out of four GM vacancies, only the Giants have hired a new leader. They decided to bring in Joe Schoen last Friday. Meanwhile eight teams are interviewing new head coaching candidates this offseason, and no one has announced a new hire.

With the Buccaneers, Bills, Packers and Titans all losing over the weekend, more reports of second interviews could begin surfacing soon, too.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.