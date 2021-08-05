How to Get Chicago Bears Tickets For the 2021 Season

The Chicago Bears will welcome fans back to Soldier Field at full capacity this fall and tickets are on sale for both preseason and regular season games.

Click below for tickets to the following games:

Preseason –

Aug. 14 vs. Miami, Noon

Aug. 21 vs. Buffalo, Noon

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Regular Season –

Sept. 19 vs. Cincinnati, Noon

Oct. 3 vs. Detroit, Noon

Oct. 17 vs. Green Bay, Noon

Oct. 31 vs. San Francisco, Noon

Nov. 21 vs. Baltimore, Noon

Dec. 5 vs. Arizona, Noon

Dec. 20 vs. Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 2 vs. New York Giants, Noon

The Bears did not have fans in the stands for any of their games during the 2020 season.

Deep cleaning and disinfecting protocols will remain in place at high-touch areas, according to the team. Fully vaccinated fans and staff will not be required to wear masks, but those who are not fully vaccinated will be encouraged to wear facial coverings.

Touchless entry, already in place at several other Chicago stadiums, will be used by the Bears, meaning that fans will not have to remove phones and keys from their pockets. All tickets will be presented to gate attendants on mobile devices, according to the team.