How Bears Linebacker Nick Morrow Blends Patience and Speed

When the Bears signed Nick Morrow to play beside Roquan Smith in the middle of the defense, one word came up over and over again. "Speed." It’s a trait Matt Eberflus covets in his linebackers and it’s one of Morrow’s biggest strengths. While Morrow is smaller than the typical inside backer, at 6’0” and 225 lbs, he believes that speed helps him keep up with modern NFL offenses, which run fast and challenge defenses both vertically and horizontally. But Morrow had to learn how to harness that speed properly, so he wouldn’t end up burning himself in the end.

“When you play with a lot of speed you have to be patient, and then once you know, then you can go,” Morrow said on the latest episode of Bears All Access. “That’s something I had to learn with coaching in Oakland.”

Unfortunately for Morrow, it was a lesson he had to learn the hard way.

“My rookie year, we had just played the Chargers, and NaVorro Bowman was coming to the room the next day (after signing with the Raiders midseason), and we’re watching the film from the game and NaVorro Bowman was sitting in front of me,” Morrow said. “I was running fast, and I overran a play一 this was my rookie year一 and NaVorro Bowman turns around and says, ‘Hey, slow down.’ So, from there I realized I had to be patient.”

Getting a lesson from three-time All-Pro is always great, and Morrow took it to heart. When he started getting the hang of playing with patience Morrow found more benefits beyond overrunning plays less often.

“Once I figured it out, you kinda know when you can go fast and when you can kinda slow down and let the line do the work for you,” Morrow said. “You don’t have to put your nose into a 300-pound man if you don’t need to. Sometimes the D-line can open up holes for you, or maybe they’ll line somebody up in front of you, you can let the blocking scheme develop, and then you can find creases you can hit.”

Staying unblocked longer, and more often, obviously helps anyone make more plays. If Morrow plays any Will linebacker this season, it will be even more important for him to be able to run free to the ball. At the NFL owners meetings, Eberflus told reporters he’s waiting to see both Morrow and Smith on the grass before making any declarations about who’s going to play where, but in either case, Morrow’s blend of speed and patience should serve him, and the Bears, well this season.

