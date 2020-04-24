Here’s Where the Chicago Bears Pick in the NFL Draft

It’s been a challenge to keep up with the wheelings and dealings of the Chicago Bears in recent years during the NFL Draft, and with all the moves made by GM Ryan Pace, the team’s 2020 picks are scattered all over the board.

The Bears did not have a first round pick as a result of the 2018 Khalil Mack trade, but they are currently also without picks in the third and fourth rounds of the draft, thanks to the Mack trade and thanks to the 2019 trade that landed David Montgomery in Chicago.

To help you get ready for the rest of NFL Draft weekend, here is where the Bears are currently picking in this year’s draft:

Round 2:

Pick 11 (number 43 overall)

Pick 18 (number 50 overall)

The Bears own the 43rd pick in the draft, but they also picked up the 50th pick thanks to the Mack trade.

Round 3: No Picks

Round 4: No Picks

Round 5:

Pick 17 (number 163 overall)

The Bears did not have a fifth round pick in the 2019 draft. In recent years, they've used fifth round selections on players like Adrian Amos, Jordan Howard and Bilal Nichols.

Round 6:

Pick 17 (number 196 overall)

Pick 21 (number 200 overall)

The Bears owned the 196th pick in the draft, but they acquired the 200th pick from the Philadelphia Eagles in the trade that sent running back Jordan Howard to Philadelphia prior to the 2019 season.

Round 7:

Pick 12 (number 226 overall)

Pick 19 (number 233 overall)

The Bears obtained the 226th overall pick in the draft from the Raiders as part of the Mack trade. The pick was originally a conditional fifth rounder, but was converted into a seventh-round pick.

Picks the Bears Had, but Traded Away

Round 1, Pick 19: This pick went to the Las Vegas Raiders as part of the Khalil Mack trade. The Raiders selected cornerback Damon Arnette from Ohio State.

Round 3, Pick 81: This pick also went to the Raiders in the Khalil Mack trade.

Round 4, Pick 125: This pick was traded to the New England Patriots as part of the 2019 draft trade that landed running back David Montgomery with a third round selection.

Round 4, Pick 140: This compensatory pick was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars as part of the Nick Foles trade.