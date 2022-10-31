Here Are The Chicago Bears' 2023 NFL Draft Picks After the Roquan Smith Trade

The Chicago Bears are aggressively stockpiling salary cap space and draft picks as they work through a rebuilding process, and they struck again Monday, sending linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.

Smith, a first-round pick of the Bears in 2018, will now head to the AFC North-leading Ravens, hoping to help the team get into the postseason in a tough AFC.

In return, the Bears received a pair of picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, giving them nine total selections.

As of Monday afternoon, here are the Bears’ 2023 draft picks.

Round 1 –

Chicago

Round 2 –

Chicago

Baltimore

The Bears acquired a second-round pick in their Oct. 31 trade that sent linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.

Round 3 –

Chicago

Round 4 –

Chicago

Philadelphia

The Bears acquired a fourth-round pick in an Oct. 26 trade that sent defensive lineman Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Round 5 –

Chicago

Baltimore

The Bears also acquired a fifth round pick in the deal that sent Smith to Baltimore.

Round 6 – None

The Bears traded their sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Miami Dolphins in a Oct. 5, 2021 trade that brought kicker returner Jakeem Grant to Chicago.

Originally the Bears had acquired another sixth round pick in this draft as part of the Khalil Mack trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, but traded the pick back to the Chargers in exchange for two seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft.

Round 7 –

Chicago

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29. The draft will take place near Union Station, according to the league.

The draft’s seven rounds will air on ESPN and the NFL Network.