Former Bears WR Kevin White Opens Up About His Struggles to Stay Healthy in NFL

Former Chicago Bears first round draft pick Kevin White didn’t exactly pan out for the team after they selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but he’s not letting his struggles on the football field define his life after the fact.

Speaking to NBC Sports Chicago’s JJ Stankevitz, White said that he was “dealt bust cards” during his tenure with the Bears, but that he’s hoping not to let that failure to achieve NFL success define the rest of his life.

“I can’t cry about it, complain about it, but it is kind of a punch in the gut,” White said. “I got all the talent in the world, did it the right way. ‘Like, why God? What am I doing wrong? What do you want me to see out of being hurt year after year after year?’”

White missed his entire rookie season with the Bears, then appeared in just four games before injuries derailed his 2016 campaign. In four seasons with the Bears, White managed just 25 receptions for 285 yards, while only appearing in 14 total games for the team.

The wide receiver signed a free agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals prior to last season, but was released before training camp.