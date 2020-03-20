Former Bears Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Signs Contract With Cowboys

The Chicago Bears will once again have to seek out safety help this offseason after Ha Ha Clinton-Dix agreed to a contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Clinton-Dix, who signed a one-year contract with the Bears prior to the 2019 season, will now head to Dallas to join the Cowboys’ secondary, according to his agency SportsTrust Advisors:

The safety started all 16 games for the Bears during his lone season in Chicago. Clinton-Dix registered 78 combined tackles and defended five passes. He also recovered a pair of fumbles and scored a defensive touchdown on one of his two interceptions.

Clinton-Dix’s departure from the Bears creates a vacancy at the position for the second consecutive offseason. Last year Adrian Amos left the Bears, signing a contract with the Green Bay Packers. Chicago replaced him with Clinton-Dix, but now they’ll have to find another safety to position next to Eddie Jackson in the secondary.