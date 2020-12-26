Former Bears QB Mike Glennon to Start for Jaguars Sunday

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon will get a shot at revenge against his former team on Sunday, as he’s expected to get the start for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 16 showdown between the clubs.

Glennon, who played for one season for the Bears in 2017, has appeared in three games for the Jaguars so far this season, with Gardner Minshew playing the majority of the contests for the team. Glennon has thrown for 600 yards on 100 attempts, with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

The announcement came out on Saturday, just one day before the game between the teams in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville going back to Mike Glennon as its starting QB vs. the Chicago Bears. Revenge game, sort of.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2020

Glennon signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Bears prior to the 2017 season, replacing long-time Bears QB Jay Cutler. In a surprise move, the Bears then drafted Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick in the draft, and he ultimately replaced Glennon after just four games.

Bears G.M. Ryan Pace announced after the season that the team would be releasing Glennon, and he’s bounced around since then, signing with the Arizona Cardinals prior to the 2018 season, then with the Oakland Raiders before the 2019 campaign.

Now, Glennon will get a chance at revenge on a big stage, as the Bears are hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive in the game. The Jaguars meanwhile are in position to win the number one pick in the NFL Draft, sitting at 1-13 on the year.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon Sunday.