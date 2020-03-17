Former Bears QB Chase Daniel Reportedly Signs With Lions

As NFL free agency gets underway, the Chicago Bears will have to reportedly say goodbye to several players who have agreed to terms with other clubs.

Former back-up quarterback Chase Daniel will have a new home, as he has signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Former Bears' QB Chase Daniel, who beat the Detroit on Thanksgiving Day last season, reached agreement with the Lions today on a three-year, $13.05 million deal that includes a voidable clause, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Daniel spent two seasons as the backup for Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, appearing in a total of eight games. He made three starts for the Bears as well, registering a 1-2 record in those games. Daniel threw for 950 yards and six touchdowns on 140 passing attempts with the Bears.

The loss of Daniel leaves a hole for the Bears to fill, and they’ll continue to evaluate options in a rapidly-changing quarterback market.

Nick Williams, who spent the last two seasons with the Bears, has inked a contract with the Detroit Lions. He posted a message to Bears fans on Twitter, thanking them for their support and thanking the McCaskey family for the opportunity to play for the organization:

Can say thank you enough to the McCaskey family and the @ChicagoBears organization for giving me the opportunity. Thanks to my teammates and to the fans! Big Bear 97 Out ✌🏾 #OnePride 🦁 What’s good 😤 pic.twitter.com/9kVcmREelU — Nicholas Williams (@NickWilliams_98) March 17, 2020

Williams suited up for all 16 games last season for the Bears, registering a career high 42 combined tackles and a total of six sacks.

Backup linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis is also on the move, signing a 1-year contract with the Washington Redskins, according to the NFL Network.

Pierre-Louis had a strong 2019 season as a backup with the Bears, registering his first career interception and racking up 37 combined tackles. He also had two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in 14 games for Chicago.

Earlier in free agency, the Bears lost linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who has agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.