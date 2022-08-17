Netflix Documentary About Former Bears Linebacker Manti Te'o's Girlfriend Hoax Released

Manti Te'o releases Netflix documentary about girlfriend hoax originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Manti Te'o, former linebacker for the Chicago Bears, released a Netflix documentary on Tuesday about the online girlfriend hoax he was involved in during his time at Notre Dame.

Back in 2012, Te'o heard news of his grandmother dying. The same day, Te'o was told his girlfriend also died. He dedicated his performances to his grandmother and girlfriend, helping Notre Dame become one of the best teams in college football.

Later, Te'o was informed that his girlfriend never existed.

"Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a news conference Wednesday night that coaches were informed by Te'o and his parents on Dec. 26 that Te'o had been the victim of what appeared to be a hoax," an ESPN article read back during the incident in 2013. "Someone using a fictitious name 'apparently ingratiated herself' with Te'o, the school said, then conspired with others to lead him to believe she had died of leukemia."

The documentary called "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist" reveals the story in whole on Netflix and was released on Tuesday.

Te'o played for one season with the Bears. He didn't play during the regular season, but played in the Bears wild card game versus the New Orleans Saints in 2020 due to an injury from Roquan Smith. He recorded six tackles in the game.

