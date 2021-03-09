Kyle Long

Former Bear Kyle Long Unretiring From NFL, Per Brother Chris Long

By Alex Shapiro

Kyle Long unretiring from NFL, per brother Chris Long originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In one of the biggest surprises of the offseason, it appears Kyle Long is gearing up for a return to the NFL.

When the source is the player’s brother, you can usually trust the info. And hat tip to Macon Gunter, per Chris Long’s request.

Kyle retired from the NFL before the 2020 season after playing seven seasons with the Bears. He was a first-round draft pick in 2013, and was a dominant starter when healthy, but injuries cut his career short. After missing only one game in his first three seasons, Kyle missed 26 games over the next four seasons.

He’s hinted towards a comeback throughout the summer, and more recently posted some serious workout videos on Twitter.

For those wondering if the Bears still have rights to Kyle since he retired with one year left on his contract, Brad Spielberger from PFF says that’s not the case.

For those wondering why Spielberger is so doubtful that Long would want to return to the Bears, just take it from Kyle, himself.

