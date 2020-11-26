Foles Misses Practice Again, Leno Added to Injury Report for Bears

For the second day in a row, Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles did not practice at Halas Hall, making it more likely that Mitchell Trubisky will be under center for Sunday’s showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

Foles, who suffered a hip injury late in the Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings, has been out of practice for the last two days, and while head coach Matt Nagy hasn’t officially named Trubisky the team’s starter, it is seeming more likely by the day as the once-benched quarterback has practiced in full in each of the last two practices.

Trubisky had missed the team’s last two games with a shoulder injury, and will likely make his first start since he was benched in a Week 3 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Elsewhere, the Bears did have one new addition to their injury report, as left tackle Charles Leno Jr. missed Thursday’s workout with a toe injury. Leno likely suffered the injury during Wednesday’s practice, and his status for Sunday’s game remains up in the air.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 10 loss to the Vikings, missed his second straight practice with the ailment.

There was some good news, as five other Bears players who missed or were limited in Wednesday’s workout, including Jimmy Graham and Danny Trevathan, were full participants on Thursday.

On the Packers’ side of things, their injury report continues to be loaded with issues. Wide receiver Davante Adams, limited in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury, did not practice on Thursday. Tight end Marcedes Lewis also didn’t practice, and cornerback Josh Jackson also sat out the workout.