Five-Time Executive of the Year Validates Bears General Manager Ryan Poles

As Ryan Poles lays the blueprint for the Chicago Bears, his validation as a solid general manager is still up in the air. He's laying the foundation for a full-scale rebuild, but will he be able to thrive with one of the league's largest cap budgets next year?

Five-time NFL Executive of the Year, Scott Pioli, gave a detailed description of Poles's rise to stardom. Pioli hired Poles to become an entry level employee in the personnel department with the Kansas City Chiefs before he quickly rose to a college scouting coordinator.

"As soon as I took the Kansas City general manager job, he was one of the first people that I hired in the personnel department," Pioli said on NFL network. "Here's the deal on Poles. He's very smart. He loves football, incredibly hard working. And the other thing about Poles is this -- he's exceedingly compassionate and has very, very strong emotional intelligence, which is really important in today's NFL. So, I made him a personnel entry level guy. He comes in, works for a year. By the end of the first year, we promoted to our college scouting coordinator and he crushed it because his attention to detail, his organizational skills, and his ability to communicate with all of our scouts at such a young age and with so little experience was really extraordinary."

Bears fans can take a slight sigh of relief with some reassurance on their young, new leader in the front office.

Since Poles took office, he quickly traded Khalil Mack for draft capital and signed a plethora of young, 'prove it' type players. He also completed his first NFL draft with the team, taking Washington's Kyler Gordon, Penn State's Jaquan Brisker and Tennessee's Velus Jones Jr. to highlight a few names.

There's no empirical evidence that Poles will be a successful general manager. He is laying the land for a rebuild and gearing up for next offseason, when the Bears will have a lot of cap space to work with in free agency.

Nevertheless, Pioli gives an inside look into working with Poles and the type of general manager he could be.

Pioli's perspective should be taken with a grain of salt, though, as he once said of Phil Emery in 2012, "If working hard and experience directly translates to success, the Bears and people of Chicago are gonna be really happy," Pioli said according to Michael C. Wright.

Time will tell if Poles is Chicago's guy.

