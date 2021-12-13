The last thing Chicago fans want to see is two Aaron Rodgers - but that's exactly what appeared to happen during the Bears-Packers game Sunday at Lambeau Field.

As the Packers quarterback was on the field, many started questioning who then was the man looking just like him in the stands?

Social media erupted as announcers highlighted the doppelganger during the broadcast of the game, with some fans saying the man in stands looks more like Rodgers than Rodgers himself.

The guy in the stands looks more like Aaron Rodgers than Rodgers does sitting on the sidelines, lol 🤔 — Rasunthespirittraveller (@Christo63930171) December 13, 2021

Man looks more like Aaron Rodgers than Aaron Rodgers — lovely_clouds4 (@LClouds4) December 13, 2021

Rodgers went back in time to expierence this game. I'm a little concerned — Anthony (@Rairo78) December 13, 2021

Low key thought the one on the left was the real one haha — RJ Foote (@rj_foote) December 13, 2021

Some even started sharing other football doppelgangers.

Congratulations to Bill Burr on his first NFL start pic.twitter.com/RkltDUxELf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 12, 2021

Wait a minute…. How does have the time to coach the Bills, start at QB for the Texans, and be a full-time comedian? This man can do it all! pic.twitter.com/KHmS0i8MAJ — Cam Bomal (@cam_bomal) December 12, 2021

It's hardly the first time a doppelganger has gone viral during a sporting event. LeBron James fans will probably remember this moment last month.