Fans Can't Get Enough of Aaron Rodgers Doppelgänger Spotted at Bears-Packers Game

As the Packers quarterback was on the field, many started questioning who then was the man looking just like him in the stands?

The last thing Chicago fans want to see is two Aaron Rodgers - but that's exactly what appeared to happen during the Bears-Packers game Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Social media erupted as announcers highlighted the doppelganger during the broadcast of the game, with some fans saying the man in stands looks more like Rodgers than Rodgers himself.

Some even started sharing other football doppelgangers.

It's hardly the first time a doppelganger has gone viral during a sporting event. LeBron James fans will probably remember this moment last month.

