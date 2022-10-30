Ezekiel Elliott Inactive for Bears-Cowboys NFL Week 8 Game

Ezekiel Elliott INACTIVE for Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The biggest star in Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and the Bears will be painted on the 50-yard line. Another big star will be found on the sidelines.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the Week 8 matchup as works through a knee injury. That will leave Tony Pollard as the Cowboys’ lead back. Dallas also signed practice squad running back Malik Davis from the practice squad to the roster, so there’s a chance he gets his first NFL carry against the Bears. Davis was a Cowboys undrafted free agent following this year’s draft.

Elliott is not the electric running back he was a few years back, but he’s still effective as a power runner and is a threat to score near the goal line. He’s got 443 yards and four touchdowns this season. But Pollard’s 5.6 YPC average has outpaced Elliott’s 4.1 average, and Pollard brings an extra dimension as a pass catcher. Elliott has only caught six passes for 32 yards this year, on a 61% snap share. Pollard has 11 catches for 105 yards on a 47% snap share.

