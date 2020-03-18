Ex-Bears Linebacker Leonard Floyd Reportedly Signs With Rams

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd didn’t last long on the free agent market, as he’s reportedly already found a new home.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Floyd signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday:

Former Bears' pass rusher Leonard Floyd is signing a one-year, $10 million worth up to $13 with the Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

Floyd, who was released by the Bears Tuesday after they reportedly signed defensive end Robert Quinn to a five-year contract, is set to make $10 million in the 2020 season. Incentives could bump the value of the deal up to $13 million, according to Schefter’s report.

Floyd struggled during the 2019 season in Chicago, with three sacks in 16 games. He registered three total tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits, but that wasn’t enough to save the 2016 first round pick’s job with Chicago.

The Bears traded up in the 2016 draft to take Floyd with the ninth overall pick. In four seasons in Chicago, Floyd registered 154 combined tackles and 18.5 sacks, appearing in 54 total games with the Bears.