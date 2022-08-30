ESPN analyst: 'Notre Dame is not going to be in the playoffs' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are ranked fifth in the nation coming into this season.

Will they be enough to make the college playoffs? Not according to one ESPN analyst.

"Notre Dame is not going to be in the playoffs," Paul Finebaum said.

Finebaum believes national media is wasting its time talking about Notre Dame. The bludgeons are set to begin this weekend, according to Finebaum. The Irish take on the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, who have a "juggernaut" offense.

Last season, Notre Dame had a top-15 defense and offense, allowing 19.7 points per game but scoring 35.2 points per game on their own.

The team has the seventh-best recruiting class in the nation, according to 247sports. They bolstered their roster with five and four-star linebackers Jaylen Sneed and Josh Burnham, respectively. They also added strength to their offensive line with Aamil Wagner, Billy Schrauth and Joey Tanona.

Tyler Buchner will get snaps under center. The sophomore hardly played under Jack Coan but impressed the coaching staff enough in the off-season to win him the spot over Drew Pyne and freshman Ron Powlus III and Steve Angeli.

The Fighting Irish play the Buckeyes on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Ohio Stadium at 6:30 p.m. EST.