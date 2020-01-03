Eddie Jackson

Eddie Jackson Reportedly Signs Contract Extension With Bears

The deal will make Jackson the highest paid safety in the league

By James Neveau

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson has agreed to a lucrative contract extension with the team, according to multiple reports.

Jackson, who was drafted by the Bears prior to the 2017 season, agreed to a four-year extension with the team Friday, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

The deal could be worth a total of $58.4 million, with $22 million in guaranteed money. His $14.6 million annual salary is the highest for a safety in the NFL.

Jackson becomes the first eligible player from the 2017 draft class to sign a contract extension, according to Florio's report.

Jackson's agency confirmed the report on Friday morning:

In 46 career games with the Bears, Jackson has scored five defensive touchdowns, forced four fumbles and intercepted 10 passes. He also has a pair of sacks and 184 combined tackles.

Jackson's breakout season came in 2018 for the Bears, as he was named a First-Team All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns and picked off a total of six passes.

