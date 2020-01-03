Eddie Jackson Reportedly Signs Contract Extension With Bears

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson has agreed to a lucrative contract extension with the team, according to multiple reports.

Jackson, who was drafted by the Bears prior to the 2017 season, agreed to a four-year extension with the team Friday, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

The #Bears and star S Eddie Jackson agree to terms on a 4-year extension worth $58.4M, per his agents @_SportsTrust. He gets $33M total guarantee, $22M fully guaranteed. $14.6M yearly average is the highest at the position. Big money. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2020

The deal could be worth a total of $58.4 million, with $22 million in guaranteed money. His $14.6 million annual salary is the highest for a safety in the NFL.

Jackson becomes the first eligible player from the 2017 draft class to sign a contract extension, according to Florio's report.

Jackson's agency confirmed the report on Friday morning:

In 46 career games with the Bears, Jackson has scored five defensive touchdowns, forced four fumbles and intercepted 10 passes. He also has a pair of sacks and 184 combined tackles.

Jackson's breakout season came in 2018 for the Bears, as he was named a First-Team All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns and picked off a total of six passes.