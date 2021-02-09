Eagles Feel Carson Wentz Trade Offers Haven't Been ‘Fair,' Report Says

If the Chicago Bears want to trade for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, they’re apparently going to need to offer up more than they have previously, as the Eagles reportedly aren’t satisfied with the offers they’ve received so far.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Eagles have yet to receive an offer that they feel is “fair” for their quarterback.

Wentz appeared in 12 games for the Eagles last season, with 2,620 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He also threw a career high 15 interceptions, and was eventually benched for rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, whom the Eagles drafted out of Oklahoma.

If the Eagles do end up trading Wentz, money will be a significant obstacle to overcome. The quarterback’s cap hit is $34.7 million for the 2021 season, and his four-year contract comes with nearly $108 million in guaranteed money.

If Wentz is on a team’s roster after March 19, $15 million of his 2022 salary becomes fully guaranteed, according to Spotrac.