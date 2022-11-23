Do the Bears Play on Thanksgiving? Here's the Team's Remaining 2022 Schedule

The Chicago Bears have played on three of the last four Thanksgiving holidays, but will the Monsters of the Midway suit up for the holiday?

The answer this year is no. The Bears will instead play on Sunday when they take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

This year's games include a contest between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, which will kick off at 11:30 a.m. The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys will play the middle game of the tripleheader, and the New England Patriots will visit the Minnesota Vikings at 7:20 p.m. in a game that will air on NBC 5 Chicago.

The Bears did play on Thanksgiving last year, beating the Lions 16-14 at Ford Field. In fact, they’ve beaten the Lions on Thanksgiving three of the last four seasons.

The Bears are currently on a four-game Thanksgiving winning streak, having beaten the Green Bay Packers in Nov. 2015. Their last loss on the holiday came in 2014 when they lost 34-17 to the Lions.

All-time, the Bears are 20-15-2 on the holiday.

Going into Sunday’s game, the Bears have lost seven of their last eight games, and have a 3-8 record on the season.

They are 1-5 so far on the road, but after Sunday’s game, they’ll only have one road game remaining this season, a Week 17 tilt against the aforementioned Lions at Ford Field on New Year’s Day.

Here is the Bears’ remaining schedule:

Nov. 27 – at New York Jets, Noon

Dec. 4 – vs. Green Bay Packers, Noon

Dec. 11 – Bye week

Dec. 18 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Noon

Dec. 24 – vs. Buffalo Bills, Noon

Jan. 1 – at Detroit Lions, Noon

Jan. 8 – vs. Minnesota Vikings, TBD