Deon Bush Reportedly Re-Signs With Bears on 1-Year Contract

LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 23: Deon Bush #26 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second half against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 23, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears reportedly made another roster move Friday, re-signing safety Deon Bush to a 1-year contract.

Bush’s agency made the announcement Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Bush, drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Miami, appeared in 15 games for the Bears last season. He registered eight combined tackles and defended two passes for Chicago, serving mainly as a back-up to Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Clinton-Dix left the Bears on Thursday, signing a free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

It is unclear at this point if Bush will start at safety alongside Eddie Jackson in the coming season, but with limited salary cap space, the Bears may have to focus on other needs, including finding a replacement for retired right guard Kyle Long and replacing cornerback Prince Amukamara, who was cut by the team earlier this year.

