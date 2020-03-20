Deon Bush Reportedly Re-Signs With Bears on 1-Year Contract

The Chicago Bears reportedly made another roster move Friday, re-signing safety Deon Bush to a 1-year contract.

Bush’s agency made the announcement Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Free-agent safety Deon Bush is signing back with the Bears on a one-year, $1.4 million deal, per @RosenhausSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020

Bush, drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Miami, appeared in 15 games for the Bears last season. He registered eight combined tackles and defended two passes for Chicago, serving mainly as a back-up to Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Clinton-Dix left the Bears on Thursday, signing a free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

It is unclear at this point if Bush will start at safety alongside Eddie Jackson in the coming season, but with limited salary cap space, the Bears may have to focus on other needs, including finding a replacement for retired right guard Kyle Long and replacing cornerback Prince Amukamara, who was cut by the team earlier this year.