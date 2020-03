The Chicago Bears signed linebacker Danny Trevathan on a three-year contract, NFL reported Thursday evening.

According to NFL Media, the Bears re-signed Trevathan on an extension through 2022.

“Trevathan was slated to become an unrestricted free agent after playing out a four-year deal signed with the Bears in 2016, the last time the linebacker hit the market,” NFL stated on their official site.

The terms of the deal remain unknown.