Dallas Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul Dies at 54, Team Says

Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul has passed away after suffering a medical emergency at the Cowboys’ facility this week, the team confirmed Wednesday.

Paul, 54, was hospitalized Tuesday after receiving emergency treatment from the Cowboys’ medical team at the club’s headquarters in Frisco, Texas. After a series of tests, Paul passed away Wednesday, according to the organization.

“The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time. Our hearts are broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better.”

Paul was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 1989 NFL Draft. He appeared in 70 total games for the Bears over parts of five seasons, with seven career interceptions and one recovered fumble in those contests.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and to the countless lives he touched,” the Bears said in a statement.

Former Bears safety Markus Paul, a longtime NFL strength and conditioning coach, passed away Wednesday at the age of 54. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and to the countless lives he touched. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 26, 2020

After his NFL career, Paul worked for several teams in their strength and conditioning departments, joining the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants before landing with the Cowboys.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.