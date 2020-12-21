Cordarrelle Patterson, Khalil Mack Named to 2021 NFL Pro Bowl Roster

A pair of Chicago Bears were honored for their play during the 2020 season on Monday, as linebacker Khalil Mack and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson were named to the 2021 Pro Bowl rosters.

Mack, playing in his third season with the Bears, has made the Pro Bowl in six of his seven NFL seasons. The linebacker has appeared in all 14 games for the Bears this season, picking up an interception, three passes defended and three forced fumbles. He also has eight sacks this season, giving him 69.5 sacks in his NFL career.

Patterson has been a jack-of-all trades for the Bears this season, lining up as a kick returner, a running back and a wide receiver. The Pro Bowl selection is the fourth of his career and the second in a row for the talented return man.

Patterson has 942 return yards in 14 games for the Bears, including a 104-yard touchdown return in the team’s Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. He has 21 catches for 132 yards this season, and has rushed for 214 yards and a touchdown for the Bears.

This year’s Pro Bowl, originally scheduled to be played in Las Vegas, will not be contested due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and will instead be replaced by a virtual event featuring players and celebrities competing in a variety of challenges using the Madden 21 video game from EA Sports in the week prior to the Super Bowl.