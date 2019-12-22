Chiefs vs. Bears: Week 16 in Photos Published 5 hours ago Published 5 hours ago The Chicago Bears wrapped up their 2019 home schedule with a Sunday night showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. 10 photos 1/10 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs smiles before taking on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) 2/10 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Outside linebacker Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears makes a catch before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 3/10 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Running back Tarik Cohen #29 of the Chicago Bears looks on before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 4/10 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Chicago Bears smiles during warm ups before taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the game at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 5/10 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Chicago Bears plays catch with fans before taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the game at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 6/10 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Wide receiver Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears looks on before playing the Kansas City Chiefs in the game at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) 7/10 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears smiles before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the game at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 8/10 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs hold up a sign that reads “Could’ve had Mahomes” in the first quarter of the game agains the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) 9/10 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs in a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter of the game at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 10/10 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Devin Hester, former Chicago Bears player, cheers on the sideline against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of the game at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) This article tagged under: Chicago BearsKhalil MackKansas City ChiefsTarik CohenPatrick Mahomes 0 More Photo Galleries Elfie Time? Elf Takes Selfies on ‘Chicago Today’ Need Holiday Fashion Inspo? Try These Party-Ready Looks Holiday Decorations Across the Chicago Area Bears vs. Packers: Week 15 in Photos