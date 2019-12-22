Chiefs vs. Bears Live Blog: Kansas City Leads as Bears’ Offense Sputters

The Chicago Bears are hoping to make a final statement at home for the 2019 season as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field.

8:42 p.m.

#Bears injury update:

OL Rashaad Coward (knee, questionable)

8:39 p.m.

Mahomes goes 16-for-22 for 160 yards and a touchdown and rushes for another one as the Chiefs lead the Bears 17-0 at halftime.

Mitchell Trubisky has thrown for 59 yards, and the Bears have put up 93 total yards of offense.

8:36 p.m.

After a running-into-the-kicker penalty extended their drive, the Chiefs score again just before halftime as Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for a touchdown. Butker's kick is good, and it's now 17-0 with less than a minute to go before halftime.

8:07 p.m.

Eddie Goldman is officially in the NFL's concussion protocol, according to the Bears.

8:03 p.m.

Harrison Butker knocks in a 56-yard field goal to extend Kansas City's lead to 10-0.

7:56 p.m.

The Bears are down 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, and to make matters worse they are punting the ball away to the Chiefs after a three-and-out by the offense.

Cordarrelle Patterson is also heading to the Bears' locker room.

Cordarrelle Patterson to the locker room.

7:48 p.m.

The Chiefs strike first after a long touchdown drive, with Patrick Mahomes rushing in untouched for a third down score to put Kansas City up 7-0 late in the first quarter.

7:46 p.m.

In a rough sequence, the Bears give up a 3rd-and-18 conversion, then Matt Nagy loses a challenge, and Aaron Lynch is flagged for a neutral zone infraction that gives Kansas City a first down. A lengthy drive for the Chiefs continues.

7:43 p.m.

Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman was taken off the field by the NFL's concussion spotter and has headed back to the locker room, according to the NBC broadcast.

Per the broadcast, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman is headed back to the locker room to be examined for a concussion.

7:30 p.m.

The Bears got a pair of first downs, with Trubisky running for 19 yards on five carries, but Chicago is forced to punt the ball away near midfield.

7:10 p.m.

The Bears are officially eliminated from playoff contention, but can still finish the season with a winning record if they win their final two games against Kansas City and Minnesota.

That road starts on Sunday as they take on Patrick Mahomes, one of the quarterbacks they passed over when they took Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Trubisky has bounced back from a rough start to the season, but still has plenty to prove in the season's finals weeks as he tries to get out from under the shadow of his more successful 2017 draft-mates.

The Bears' defense will once again deal with a key absence as Akiem Hicks will miss Sunday's game, but they will have Prince Amukamara as the cornerback will play despite dealing with an injury during the week.

Bears fans can still expect to see plenty of Kevin Tolliver during the game, as they look to evaluate their options at cornerback for the 2020 season.