Chicago Sports Teams Wish Bears Luck Ahead of Regular Season Opener

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, and their fellow Windy City sports teams are wishing them luck on the upcoming campaign.

The Bears, who have been to the playoffs two of the last three seasons, will open up their season under the national spotlight, playing the Rams on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

Ahead of the primetime tilt, Chicago's teams gave their well wishes to the Monsters of the Midway.

Beat LA! 🐻⬇️



Best of luck this year @ChicagoBears! https://t.co/nhcMxOvxRa — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 12, 2021

Speaking of encouragement, we HAVE to shout out and wish good luck to our resident monsters 😏😎



Good luck tonight and the rest of the season, @ChicagoBears! https://t.co/py8THON17f pic.twitter.com/bXYUaZC23T — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) September 12, 2021

The Bears and Rams will kick things off just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday, with the game airing on NBC 5.