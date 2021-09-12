Chicago Bears

Chicago Sports Teams Wish Bears Luck Ahead of Regular Season Opener

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, and their fellow Windy City sports teams are wishing them luck on the upcoming campaign.

The Bears, who have been to the playoffs two of the last three seasons, will open up their season under the national spotlight, playing the Rams on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

Ahead of the primetime tilt, Chicago's teams gave their well wishes to the Monsters of the Midway.

The Bears and Rams will kick things off just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday, with the game airing on NBC 5.

