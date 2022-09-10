Chicago Bears Weather Forecast: Rainy, Cool and Windy Conditions Expected at Soldier Field

Saturday was a gorgeous day in the Chicago area, with warm temperatures and sunny skies, but that forecast is not expected to hold for the opening day of the Bears’ regular season.

The Bears and San Francisco 49ers will renew acquaintances on the shores of Lake Michigan Sunday at noon, but when they do, a low-pressure system will be nearly stationary over the upper Midwest, bringing waves of rain, cooler temperatures and gusty winds to the party.

According to the latest forecast models from the NBC 5 Storm Team, that low-pressure system is expected to arrive late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with rain slowly building into the area as it wraps around the low in a counter-clockwise fashion.

Rain will become more widespread as the morning moves along, and by the time the Bears kick off at noon, it is likely that showers will be impacting the area.

In addition, winds out of the north will also be increasing, not only causing problems for Cairo Santos and Robbie Gould, but also for anyone wanting to swim in Lake Michigan, as high waves are likely due to the gusts.

Temperatures around kickoff will feel very fall-like, rising only into the mid-to-upper 60s across the region.

Showers will finally start to move out of the area by the evening hours, but as the moisture continues to spin around the low-pressure system, it will likely return in the overnight hours and into Monday.

Temperatures will also be quite a bit cooler on Monday, with highs in the mid-60s in Chicago and readings potentially struggling to reach 60 degrees in some suburban areas.

Fortunately for viewers rooting for warmer weather, that will likely make its triumphant return once the low-pressure system finally exits. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to climb back to the 70s, and dry conditions are expected to dominate for the remainder of the week as readings continue to increase.