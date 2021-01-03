Chicago Bears to Face New Orleans Saints in NFC Wild Card Round

The Chicago Bears are playoff-bound after the Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals in Los Angeles Sunday.

The Bears had a chance to control their own destiny heading into the game, but the Rams took care of business first, beating the Cardinals 18-7 at SoFi Stadium.

The Bears will have the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs, and will face the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the postseason.

The Bears could have obtained the six seed on Sunday, but the Rams' victory over the Cardinals locked Los Angeles into that contest, and they'll face the Seattle Seahawks in round one.

The Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, while the New Orleans Saints beat the Carolina Panthers.

As a result, the Saints locked into the second seed, and will welcome the Bears to the Superdome next week.

The Packers, by virtue of their win over the Bears, get the top seed and will host a second round playoff game at Lambeau Field.

The winner of the NFC East will get the fourth seed, and they will take on the tamp