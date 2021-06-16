Chicago Bears to Allow 100% Capacity for Fans at 2021 Home Games

Just days after the state of Illinois moved into the final phase of its coronavirus reopening plan, the Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that they will allow 100% capacity for home games at Soldier Field this fall.

The Bears confirmed the news in a letter to season ticket holders, saying that they appreciate the patience of fans over the last 15 months.

“We are thankful and humbled by the unwavering passion you have shared with us,” Team President Ted Phillips said. “Once again, it’s time to enjoy Bears football in-person!”

📢Can you handle your excitement, #BearsSTH? We're BACK and cannot wait to see you! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yNUSwl4d6q — Chicago Bears (@BearsSTH) June 16, 2021

The Bears did not have fans in the stands for any of their games during the 2020 season.

Deep cleaning and disinfecting protocols will remain in place at high-touch areas, according to the team. Fully vaccinated fans and staff will not be required to wear masks, but those who are not fully vaccinated will be encouraged to wear facial coverings.

Touchless entry, already in place at several other Chicago stadiums, will be used by the Bears, meaning that fans will not have to remove phones and keys from their pockets. All tickets will be presented to gate attendants on mobile devices, according to the team.

Other protocols will be announced at a later date.

In case Bears fans need a reminder, here is the team’s home schedule:

Preseason –

Aug. 14 vs. Miami, Noon

Aug. 21 vs. Buffalo, Noon

Regular Season –

Sept. 19 vs. Cincinnati, Noon

Oct. 3 vs. Detroit, Noon

Oct. 17 vs. Green Bay, Noon

Oct. 31 vs. San Francisco, Noon

Nov. 21 vs. Baltimore, Noon

Dec. 5 vs. Arizona, Noon

Dec. 20 vs. Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 2 vs. New York Giants, Noon

More information can be found on the team’s website.