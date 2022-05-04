Chicago Bears Roster Moves: Wide Receiver Chris Finke Awarded to Team Off Waivers

The Chicago Bears have been awarded the rights to wide receiver Chris Finke after he was placed on waivers, the team announced Wednesday.

Finke, who had been signed as an undrafted free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs, was cut from their 90-man preseason roster earlier this week.

The 5-foot-9, 186-pound receiver played his college football at Notre Dame. In his four seasons in South Bend, Finke caught 106 passes for 1,251 yards and eight touchdowns for the Fighting Irish. He also rushed for 22 yards on seven carries.

He totaled 41 receptions and 456 yards in his final collegiate season in 2019.

Finke has not yet appeared in an NFL game.

The Bears now have nine wide receivers on their 90-man roster, including new signings Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, as well as 2022 draft pick Velus Jones.