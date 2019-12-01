Adam Shaheen, Sherrick McManis Placed on Injured Reserve by Bears

The Chicago Bears placed two players on their injured reserve list on Saturday, with defensive back Sherrick McManis and tight end Adam Shaheen now done for the season.

McManis, who plays a key role for the Bears on special teams, suffered a groin injury during the team’s win over the New York Giants in Week 12. He did not play against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, and will miss the team’s final four games of the regular season.

Shaheen has been dealing with leg injuries over the last month, and is now the second Bears tight end to be placed on injured reserve, joining Trey Burton in that group.

The Bears signed a pair of players to the active roster to replace Shaheen and McManis, with tight end Eric Saubert and offensive lineman Corey Levin added to the 53-man squad for Chicago.

The Bears, currently at 6-6 on the regular season, will look to keep their playoff hopes alive on Thursday night when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Soldier Field for a nationally-televised showdown.