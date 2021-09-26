Chicago Bears Put Up Historically Bad Offensive Performance vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears had a rough day at the office on Sunday, but that adjective doesn’t quite do the game justice, as the team put up one of its worst offensive performances of all time in the loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Bears rushed for 46 yards on 13 carries in the game, and although Justin Fields threw for 68 yards in his first career start, he was also sacked nine times for 67 yards in yardage lost, meaning that the team had just one net passing yard in the game.

The 47 yards of offense that the Bears put up in the game wasn’t the worst performance in team history, but it was extremely close. The Bears’ performance Sunday was the second-worst in a game since 1940, according to Pro Football Reference, finishing ahead of only the 24 yards that the team put up in a 23-7 loss to the Detroit Lions on Nov. 22, 1981.

That game, played on a day where the wind chill dropped to 13 degrees, saw three field goals and two rushing touchdowns from the Lions. The lone Bears touchdown came on an interception return by Todd Bell.

Fields was running for his life early and often in the game, completing just six passes and getting sacked nine times in his first career start. Myles Garrett had four and a half sacks for the Browns, and put a total of six quarterback hits on Fields.

Jadeveon Clowney registered five QB hits, and had two sacks in the game.