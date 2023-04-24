Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Post Perfect Reaction to Aaron Rodgers Trade

By James Neveau

Bears have perfect reaction to Rodgers trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A long national nightmare is finally over, as the Green Bay Packers have reportedly traded four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. 

Rodgers, who will turn 40 years old this season, has a stellar record against the Chicago Bears, but now that the team no longer has to contend with their long-time nemesis, they celebrated in a picture-perfect (or, more appropriately, GIF-perfect) way: 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In his Green Bay career, Rodgers threw for 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions, and won the NFL’s MVP award on four occasions, including for his work in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. 

He always took great delight in dominating the Bears, with a 24-5 career record against Chicago. He threw for 64 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in those games, racking up 6,965 passing yards in the process. 

Local

NBC 5 Responds 5 mins ago

Sent By Mistake: Passport Backlog Leads to Chicago Woman's Information Exposed

health news 1 hour ago

Initial Data ‘Promising' From Breast Cancer Vaccine Trial, Researchers Reveal

Now he’ll head to New York, where he’ll aim to turn around the Jets’ fortunes. The Packers also sent the No. 15 in this year’s NFL Draft, along with a fifth-round pick, to the Jets in exchange for this year’s No. 13 pick, 2023 second and sixth-round picks, and a conditional pick in next year’s draft, according to reports. 
 

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago Bears
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us