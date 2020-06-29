Chicago Bears Offer Refunds to Season Ticket Holders Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In a letter sent to season ticket holders on Monday, the Chicago Bears are offering refunds for games on the 2020 schedule amid uncertainty over whether fans will be allowed into Soldier Field during the coming NFL season.

In the letter, the Bears said that all season ticket holders will be offered refunds for their tickets, while keeping the ability to renew their tickets for the 2021 season.

“Our hope is to build a model that provides the opportunity to see the Bears play this fall to as many season ticket holders as possible,” the team said in the letter. “We will communicate your options as soon as a plan is finalized.”

Currently, Illinois has banned gatherings of larger than 50 people, but sporting events can take place with up to 20 percent of capacity. Several teams, including the Chicago Dogs, are looking to play games with reduced capacity, while the Cubs and White Sox are discussing options with city officials at this time.

The Bears’ home opener is set for Sept. 20, when they will welcome the New York Giants to Soldier Field. The Bears also have home games against the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans this season, along with their usual home games against the Packers, Lions and Vikings.