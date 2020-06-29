2020 NFL Season

Chicago Bears Offer Refunds to Season Ticket Holders Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Season ticket holders will be allowed to renew their tickets in 2021, the team said

Nov 24, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears fans cheer in the second half of the game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

" data-ellipsis="false">

In a letter sent to season ticket holders on Monday, the Chicago Bears are offering refunds for games on the 2020 schedule amid uncertainty over whether fans will be allowed into Soldier Field during the coming NFL season.

In the letter, the Bears said that all season ticket holders will be offered refunds for their tickets, while keeping the ability to renew their tickets for the 2021 season.

“Our hope is to build a model that provides the opportunity to see the Bears play this fall to as many season ticket holders as possible,” the team said in the letter. “We will communicate your options as soon as a plan is finalized.”

Sports

3 hours ago

Cubs' Yu Darvish Plans to Play as Others in MLB Opt Out Over COVID-19 Concerns

3 hours ago

2020 Bears Roster Review: Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, and Then What?

Currently, Illinois has banned gatherings of larger than 50 people, but sporting events can take place with up to 20 percent of capacity. Several teams, including the Chicago Dogs, are looking to play games with reduced capacity, while the Cubs and White Sox are discussing options with city officials at this time.

The Bears’ home opener is set for Sept. 20, when they will welcome the New York Giants to Soldier Field. The Bears also have home games against the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans this season, along with their usual home games against the Packers, Lions and Vikings.

This article tagged under:

2020 NFL Seasoncoronavirus illinoisChicago Bears
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us